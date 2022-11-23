The World Cup Dream: Iran | Episode 3

by
The world cup dream: iran | episode 3

Al Jazeera English published this video item, entitled "The World Cup Dream: Iran | Episode 3"

Every footballer’s dream is to play for their country, especially at the World Cup.

This episode features three Iranian players – Ahmad Nourollahi, Saeid Ezatolahi and Morteza Pouraliganji.

Ahmad won the Iranian league four times with Persepolis, and has 26 caps for Iran but missed Iran’s World Cup qualifiers because of COVID. Saeid has played in Europe and 47 times for Iran; now he is at Al Gharafa in Doha. And Morteza – who is devoted to his mum – has played in China and Qatar but is now back at Persepolis in Iran.

They did not know during filming but all three have since made the Iran squad for Qatar 2022.

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below.


