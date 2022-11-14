6 dead, dozens wounded in Istanbul explosion; suspect arrested

6 dead, dozens wounded in istanbul explosion; suspect arrested

Six people were killed and 81 injured when an explosion rocked Istiklal Street near Taksim Square in Istanbul on Sunday. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at a press conference that efforts are underway to catch the perpetrators and Türkiye will not surrender to terrorism. The person who left the bomb that caused the explosion in Istanbul has been arrested by police.

