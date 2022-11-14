CGTN published this video item, entitled “6 dead, dozens wounded in Istanbul explosion; suspect arrested” – below is their description.

For more:

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022-11-14/6-dead-dozens-wounded-in-Istanbul-explosion-suspect-arrested–1eWPz0HEz3a/index.html

Six people were killed and 81 injured when an explosion rocked Istiklal Street near Taksim Square in Istanbul on Sunday. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at a press conference that efforts are underway to catch the perpetrators and Türkiye will not surrender to terrorism. The person who left the bomb that caused the explosion in Istanbul has been arrested by police.

CGTN YouTube Channel