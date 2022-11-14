9 News Australia published this video item, entitled “Severe weather warnings across multiple states, Biden to meet Jinping | 9 News Australia” – below is their description.

Multiple states are facing severe weather systems today with flash flooding in parts of NSW and Victoria, after a wild night of thunderstorms knocked out power to homes in Adelaide. In politics news, US president Joe Biden is set for a significant meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping at the G20 Leader’s Summit in Bali today. 9 News Australia YouTube Channel

