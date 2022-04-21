True Crime Story of the Shoe Fetish Slayer Jerry Brudos

by

Law&Crime Network published this video item, entitled “True Crime Story of the Shoe Fetish Slayer Jerry Brudos” – below is their description.

On this episode of They Walk Among America… The mutilated bodies of two young women are found close to one another in a river. It quickly becomes obvious to investigators they are dealing with a sadistic serial killer who strangles his victims. Can the authorities find the person responsible before they hurt someone else?

