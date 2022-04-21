IGN published this video item, entitled “Front Mission: Borderscape – Official Concept Trailer” – below is their description.

Check out the Front Mission: Borderscape concept trailer. Set in the year 2089, this is a new story in the Front Mission series, taking players to the brink of the Second Huffman War. Check out the teaser trailer for an early look at what the game’s all about.

From Square Enix and BlackJack Studio, Front Mission: Borderscape is coming to multiple platforms, including mobile. Players can pre-register now.

