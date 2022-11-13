I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! published this video item, entitled “Matt and Owen get slimed in Who Wants To Look Silly On Air? | I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!” – below is their description.

Matt and Owen teamed up for today’s Trial – a jungle-themed version of ITV’s Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? called ‘Who Wants To Look Silly On Air? I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.