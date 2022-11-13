I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! published this video item, entitled “Boy George Talks Culture Club And Opens Up About Coming Out | I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!” – below is their description.

The Campmates quiz Boy Georgeon how his previous band Culture Club got their name, plus, he shares stories about his fashion choices and how his parents reacted when they found out about his dating life. I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.