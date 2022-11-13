On Demand Entertainment published this video item, entitled “Martin Freeman on Honouring Chadwick Boseman in Wakanda Forever” – below is their description.

‘Martin Freeman on Honouring Chadwick Boseman in Wakanda Forever’ Martin Freeman on respecting Chadwick Boseman in Black Panther’s highly-anticipated sequel, Wakanda Forever. #Shorts #MartinFreeman #WakandaForever On Demand Entertainment YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.