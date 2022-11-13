Martin Freeman on Honouring Chadwick Boseman in Wakanda Forever

by
Martin freeman on honouring chadwick boseman in wakanda forever

On Demand Entertainment published this video item, entitled “Martin Freeman on Honouring Chadwick Boseman in Wakanda Forever” – below is their description.

‘Martin Freeman on Honouring Chadwick Boseman in Wakanda Forever’

Martin Freeman on respecting Chadwick Boseman in Black Panther’s highly-anticipated sequel, Wakanda Forever.

#Shorts #MartinFreeman #WakandaForever

On Demand Entertainment YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.

About This Source - On Demand Entertainment

On Demand Entertainment is a division of ITN which “delivers videos direct from premieres, red carpet events and behind the scenes of the biggest movies. We provide exclusive interviews with some of the biggest names in showbiz.” Independent Television News (ITN) is a UK-based television production company. It is made up of two divisions: Broadcast News and ITN Productions. ITN is based in London, with bureaux and offices in Beijing, Brussels, Jerusalem, Johannesburg, New York, Paris, Sydney and Washington DC.

Recent from On Demand Entertainment:

Love Island’s Luca Bish on Future with Gemma Owen

Category: Entertainment

‘IT WON’T BE LONG!’ Tasha & Andrew talk potential proposal!

Category: Entertainment

Luca Bish flies solo at ITV Palooza – ‘Gemma’s working!’

Category: Entertainment

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.