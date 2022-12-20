This Morning published this video item, entitled “Louise Roe’s Last Minute Fashion Christmas Wish List | This Morning” – below is their description.

Whether you’re treating yourself or someone else, Louise Roe is making sure you get your fashion-fix this Christmas. From pretty party pieces to winter warmers; we’ll have everything you need to complete your festive wardrobe and have your Christmas list all wrapped up! Broadcast on 20/12/2022 This Morning YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.