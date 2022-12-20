GBNews published this video item, entitled “Nurses strike | ‘The Government haven’t given us the recognition that we need’ says nurse Mary Ryan” – below is their description.

'We went through a lot during the Pandemic, and we don't feel the Government have given us the recognistion that we need.' Nurse Mary Ryan speaks to GB News' Jack Carson, at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham as thousands of nurses stage a second walkout in a dispute over pay.

