‘Lightlark’ Author Alex Aster Wows Kristen Bell With Story Of Perseverance | Kelly Extras

'lightlark' author alex aster wows kristen bell with story of perseverance | kelly extras

The Kelly Clarkson Show published this video item, entitled “‘Lightlark’ Author Alex Aster Wows Kristen Bell With Story Of Perseverance | Kelly Extras” – below is their description.

New York Times bestselling author Alex Aster dishes on her YA fantasy novel “Lightlark,” and shares how her viral TikTok pitch video helped her land a book deal after persevering through years of rejection. Kristen Bell and Anna Diop can’t believe her story, and are holding out for roles in the forthcoming movie adaptation.

