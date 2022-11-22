The Kelly Clarkson Show published this video item, entitled “‘Lightlark’ Author Alex Aster Wows Kristen Bell With Story Of Perseverance | Kelly Extras” – below is their description.

New York Times bestselling author Alex Aster dishes on her YA fantasy novel “Lightlark,” and shares how her viral TikTok pitch video helped her land a book deal after persevering through years of rejection. Kristen Bell and Anna Diop can’t believe her story, and are holding out for roles in the forthcoming movie adaptation. #KellyClarksonShow #AlexAster Subscribe to The Kelly Clarkson Show: https://bit.ly/2OtOpf8 FOLLOW US Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kellyclarksonshow/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KellyClarksonTV Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KellyClarksonShow/ For even more fun stuff, visit https://www.kellyclarksonshow.com/ The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show, Grammy-winning artist and America’s original idol, Kelly Clarkson. The Kelly Clarkson Show YouTube Channel

