The Kelly Clarkson Show published this video item, entitled “Emotional Surprise For Winning NYC School Choir That Will Perform At Christmas In Rockefeller Center” – below is their description.

For the second year in a row, NBC 4 New York invited Kelly and her musical director Jason Halbert to select the winning local school choir for their NBC 4 New York Star Choir competition. After reviewing all of the outstanding audition tapes, Jason reveals that P.S. 14 The Fairview School Choir are the winners! Natalie Pasquarella from NBC 4 New York joins the show live from Queens to surprise the winning choir. Watch till the end for an emotional celebration from the students, and tune in to "Christmas In Rockefeller Center" live on NBC Wednesday, November 30 at 8/7c!

