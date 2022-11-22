Emotional Surprise For Winning NYC School Choir That Will Perform At Christmas In Rockefeller Center

by
Emotional surprise for winning nyc school choir that will perform at christmas in rockefeller center

The Kelly Clarkson Show published this video item, entitled “Emotional Surprise For Winning NYC School Choir That Will Perform At Christmas In Rockefeller Center” – below is their description.

For the second year in a row, NBC 4 New York invited Kelly and her musical director Jason Halbert to select the winning local school choir for their NBC 4 New York Star Choir competition. After reviewing all of the outstanding audition tapes, Jason reveals that P.S. 14 The Fairview School Choir are the winners! Natalie Pasquarella from NBC 4 New York joins the show live from Queens to surprise the winning choir. Watch till the end for an emotional celebration from the students, and tune in to “Christmas In Rockefeller Center” live on NBC Wednesday, November 30 at 8/7c!

#KellyClarksonShow

Subscribe to The Kelly Clarkson Show: https://bit.ly/2OtOpf8

FOLLOW US

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kellyclarksonshow/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/KellyClarksonTV

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KellyClarksonShow/

For even more fun stuff, visit https://www.kellyclarksonshow.com/

The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show, Grammy-winning artist and America’s original idol, Kelly Clarkson.

The Kelly Clarkson Show YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - The Kelly Clarkson Show

The Kelly Clarkson Show is an American daytime television variety talk show hosted by American singer Kelly Clarkson. The show also features segments about “everyday people”. Produced and distributed by NBCUniversal Syndication Studios, it premiered on September 9, 2019, in first-run syndication. The show has earned six Daytime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Talk Show Entertainment, as well as Clarkson winning Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host in 2020 and 2021.

Recent from The Kelly Clarkson Show:

Will Ferrell Reveals Most Popular ‘Elf’ Lines Screamed At Him By Fans

Category: Entertainment, Mergers & Acquisitions

Tyler James Williams Jokes ‘Abbott Elementary’ Students Are ‘Like Herding Cats’

Category: Entertainment

Rosie O’Donnell & Kelly Clarkson Toss Koosh Balls To Audience

Category: Entertainment

In This Story: NBC

The National Broadcasting Company is an American English-language commercial broadcast television and radio network which is the flagship property of and owned by Comcast. The network is headquartered at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City, with additional major offices near Los Angeles, and Chicago.

2 Recent Items: NBC

#Grandma And Stranger She Texted Will Spend Their 7th #Thanksgiving Together

Category: Media, News

Officials Obtain Arrest Warrant In Death Of 25-Year-Old Shanquella Robinson

Category: News

In This Story: New York

New York is a state in the northeastern U.S., known for New York City and towering Niagara Falls. NYC’s island of Manhattan is home to the Empire State Building, Times Square and Central Park. The Brooklyn Bridge connects Manhattan with the borough of Brooklyn. The iconic Statue of Liberty stands in New York Harbor. To the east, Long Island has beaches, the Montauk Lighthouse, the ritzy Hamptons and Fire Island.

1 Recent Items: New York

Oilers @ Rangers 11/26 | NHL Highlights 2022

Category: NHL

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.