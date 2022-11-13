The Kelly Clarkson Show published this video item, entitled “Kristen Bell Is Obsessed With Viral Mouth Massage Facial” – below is their description.

"They get right up in there!" Kristen Bell dishes on her wild experience receiving a buccal facial, AKA a mouth massage. Kristen reveals she learned about the viral facial treatment while scrolling Instagram, and admits she's never felt more relaxed than when the masseuse had her hands inside her mouth.

