Uganda: Revitalizing Markets for Host Communities and Refugees | United Nation

Okubani Market is located in Yumbe District of northern Uganda, within the Bidibidi refugee settlement which hosts some 270,000 refugees mostly from South Sudan.

The market is a vital economic hub for the host communities as well as for the refugees. Through funding from the European Union (EU), the United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF) and its partners helped revitalize the market in 2021. Now equipped wirth various facilities, the market serves better those who come to the market, especially women, the youth, and refugees.

United Nations YouTube Channel