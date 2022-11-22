Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.

The Samsung Odyssey Ark is a striking display that looks outstanding on paper, but in practice, it’s just too much screen that is meant to be viewed too closely, and doesn’t properly balance between being a television or a monitor. It’s nice for playing games, and is usable for watching TV or movies if you don’t mind sitting at a desk instead of on a couch, but using it as a regular PC monitor just isn’t a good experience.

IGN published this video item, entitled “Samsung Odyssey Ark Review” – below is their description.

About This Source - IGN

IGN is an American video game and entertainment media website operated by IGN Entertainment Inc., a subsidiary of Ziff Davis, itself wholly owned by j2 Global.

The company is located in San Francisco’s SOMA district and is headed by its former editor-in-chief, Peer Schneider.

