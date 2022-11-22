Samsung Odyssey Ark Review

by
Samsung odyssey ark review

IGN published this video item, entitled "Samsung Odyssey Ark Review"

The Samsung Odyssey Ark is a striking display that looks outstanding on paper, but in practice, it’s just too much screen that is meant to be viewed too closely, and doesn’t properly balance between being a television or a monitor. It’s nice for playing games, and is usable for watching TV or movies if you don’t mind sitting at a desk instead of on a couch, but using it as a regular PC monitor just isn’t a good experience.

IGN YouTube Channel

