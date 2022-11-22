‘Europe has displayed considerable solidarity’ with Ukrainian refugees | DW Interview

by

Caution - Russia Ukraine Conflict

'europe has displayed considerable solidarity' with ukrainian refugees | dw interview

"'Europe has displayed considerable solidarity' with Ukrainian refugees | DW Interview"

In an exclusive interview with DW, UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi praised Europe’s response in dealing with the arrival of hundreds of thousands of refugees fleeing from the war in Ukraine.

“The unity in Europe in dealing with this matter has greatly helped making this welcome more sustainable,” said Grandi, who was in Berlin to meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.

Grandi however added that helping those fleeing the war in Ukraine, especially in the long term, is also a burden.

“We must do whatever i​s possible to try and avoid burdening communities and burdening the states with this big responsibility for a long period of time,” said Grandi, responding to reports that German cities are being pushed to their limits when it comes to providing sustained assistance to new arrivals.

The head of the UNHCR also told DW that the big effort to welcome Ukrainian refugees in Europe should not deprive other countries of humanitarian resources.

Grandi welcomed an “exceptional” €94 million contribution from Germany to help refugees from Syria and the Horn of Africa.

DW News YouTube Channel

About This Source - DW News

DW News is a global English-language news and information channel from German public international broadcaster Deutsche Welle, established in summer 2015.

In This Story: Germany

Germany, officially the Federal Republic of Germany, is a country in Central and Western Europe. It lies between the Baltic and North seas to the north, and the Alps to the south.

Germany is a federal parliamentary republic led by a chancellor. With over 83 million inhabitants of its 16 constituent states, it is the second-most populous country in Europe after Russia, as well as the most populous member state of the European Union. Its capital and largest city is Berlin, and its financial centre is Frankfurt; the largest urban area is the Ruhr.

In This Story: Olaf Scholz

Olaf Scholz is the Chancellor of Germany. He previously served as Vice-Chancellor under Angela Merkel and as the First Mayor of Hamburg from 2011 to 2018. He was the deputy leader of the Social Democratic Party from 2009 to 2019.

In This Story: Syria

Syria, officially the Syrian Arab Republic, is a country in Western Asia, bordering Lebanon to the southwest, the Mediterranean Sea to the west, Turkey to the north, Iraq to the east, Jordan to the south, and Israel to the southwest.

In This Story: Ukraine

Ukraine is a large country in Eastern Europe known for its Orthodox churches, Black Sea coastline and forested mountains. Its capital, Kiev, features the gold-domed St. Sophia’s Cathedral, with 11th-century mosaics and frescoes. Overlooking the Dnieper River is the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery complex, a Christian pilgrimage site housing Scythian tomb relics and catacombs containing mummified Orthodox monks.

