Elden Ring’s Newest Patch Beefs Up the Game’s Biggest Weapons – IGN Daily Fix

Elden Ring 1.04 update is released across all platforms today, and brings big changes for strength builds and magic users – not to mention adds new quest events for FromSoftware in-joke NPC, Patches. Elden Ring players who specialize in Colossal weapons or Sorcery/Incantations are going to be at an advantage thanks to Elden Ring Patch 1.04 released today. We expect some Elden Ring funny moments from Patches though details on the new event phases will require Elden Ring Players to visit Patches. The latest Elden Ring Patch 1.04 also nerds a popular way to beat the game’s most difficult boss, Malenia, Blade of Miquella.

Elden Ring legend Let Me Solo Her has now been modded into the game as an NPC summon. FromSoftware content creator Garden of Eyes has created a mod to add a “Puppet of the Legend ” spirit summon to Elden Ring, immortalizing Let Me Solo Her who went viral last week. Complete with its own artwork and flavor text, the Puppet of the Legend summon is an exact replica of Let Me Solo Her that’s seemingly just as capable of taking down ultra-touch boss Malenia, Blade of Miquella.

New players somewhat easily miss Elden Ring’s tutorial, but apparently FromSoftware is aiming to change that with the Elden Ring Patch 1.04 which adds a tutorial prompt that explains, well, the tutorial. The Cave of Knowledge is located in the Stranded Graveyard at the beginning of Elden Ring and It can be accessed by dropping down a pit next to a spectral NPC in a chair, who hints at the tutorial below. No wonder Elden Ring players missed it, they must have thought it was another trap.

