CBC News published this video item, entitled “Ukrainian MP lobbies U.S. to do more to support Ukraine” – below is their description. Ukrainian MP Oleksandra Ustinova says the global efforts to help Ukraine is not enough. ‘The delivery process has been very slow,’ according to Ustinova in reference to military support. CBC News YouTube Channel Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.