Sony Pictures Entertainment published this video item, entitled “Ghostbusters VR – Official Teaser Trailer | Meta Quest 2” – below is their description.

Who they gonna call? You!

Strap on your proton pack and Meta Quest 2, and step into the world of Ghostbusters in immersive virtual reality.

Start your Ghostbusters HQ in a new city, San Francisco, and solve a deep mystery across a new chapter in the Ghostbusters universe.

Track, blast, and trap ghosts in gripping encounters by wielding iconic equipment. Go it alone, or as a team with up to three friends, in an extensive and engrossing co-op campaign. Continue the Ghostbusters’ legacy, protect the city from fiendish ghosts, and experience all the humor and frights from the beloved franchise.

For more information, please visit http://ghostbustersvr.com.

Ghostbusters ™ & © 2022 Columbia Pictures Industries, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Sony Pictures Entertainment YouTube Channel