Ghostbusters VR – Official Teaser Trailer | Meta Quest 2

by

Sony Pictures Entertainment published this video item, entitled “Ghostbusters VR – Official Teaser Trailer | Meta Quest 2” – below is their description.

Who they gonna call? You!

Strap on your proton pack and Meta Quest 2, and step into the world of Ghostbusters in immersive virtual reality.

Start your Ghostbusters HQ in a new city, San Francisco, and solve a deep mystery across a new chapter in the Ghostbusters universe.

Track, blast, and trap ghosts in gripping encounters by wielding iconic equipment. Go it alone, or as a team with up to three friends, in an extensive and engrossing co-op campaign. Continue the Ghostbusters’ legacy, protect the city from fiendish ghosts, and experience all the humor and frights from the beloved franchise.

For more information, please visit http://ghostbustersvr.com.

Ghostbusters ™ & © 2022 Columbia Pictures Industries, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Sony Pictures Entertainment YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - Sony Pictures Entertainment

Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc. is an American diversified multinational mass media and entertainment studio conglomerate that produces, acquires, and distributes filmed entertainment through multiple platforms.

Recent from Sony Pictures Entertainment:

MORBIUS – Cast Q&A

Category: Film

SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME Easter Eggs (Part 3)

Category: Film

HEAVY METAL 4K Ultra HD Steelbook – Official Trailer (HD)

Category: Film

In This Story: San Francisco

San Francisco, officially the City and County of San Francisco, is a cultural, commercial, and financial center in the U.S. state of California.

2 Recent Items: San Francisco

Baby seal soaks up the sun

Category: Entertainment

Baby seal soaks up the sun

Category: News

In This Story: Sony

Sony Corporation is the holding company of the Sony Group which comprises Sony Electronics, Sony Semiconductor Solutions, Sony Pictures, Sony Music, Sony Interactive Entertainment, Sony Financial Holdings, and others.

5 Recent Items: Sony

MORBIUS – Cast Q&A

Category: Film

SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME Easter Eggs (Part 3)

Category: Film

HEAVY METAL 4K Ultra HD Steelbook – Official Trailer (HD)

Category: Film

SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME Special Features – Jamie Foxx

Category: Film

SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME Special Features – Alfred Molina

Category: Film

In This Story: Sony Pictures

Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc. is an American entertainment company that produces, acquires, and distributes filmed entertainment through multiple platforms. Through an intermediate holding company called Sony Film Holding Inc., it is operated as a subsidiary of Sony Entertainment Inc., which is itself a subsidiary of the Japanese multinational technology and media conglomerate Sony Corporation.

2 Recent Items: Sony Pictures

MORBIUS – Cast Q&A

Category: Film

SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME Easter Eggs (Part 3)

Category: Film

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.
Posting....