El Salvador’s Volcano Bonds & Shiba Inu Metaverse Controversy [ Crypto Espresso 04.20.22 ]

• Bitcoin News: El Salvador’s Volcano Bonds ‘Dead’ After Lack of Interest, Economist Claims

Two Salvadoran economists believe Nayib Bukele’s ambitious bonds are unlikely to launch — and say repeated delays prove the government has realized “there is not enough interest.”

https://coinmarketcap.com/alexandria/article/bitcoin-news-el-salvador-s-volcano-bonds-dead-after-lack-of-interest-economist-claims

• Crypto Billionaire Would Be ‘Excited’ to Help Elon Musk Fix Twitter — and Thinks Blockchain Can Help

According to Sam Bankman-Fried, blockchain technology could help solve some of the problems that exist with social networks today.

https://coinmarketcap.com/alexandria/article/crypto-billionaire-would-be-excited-to-help-elon-musk-fix-twitter-and-thinks-blockchain-can-help

• Shiba Inu Metaverse Controversy as User Attempts to Draw Swastika on Map By Buying Virtual Land

The offensive imagery was spotted by members of the project’s Discord channel — and users quickly made counter purchases to turn the hateful symbol into a window instead.

https://coinmarketcap.com/alexandria/article/shiba-inu-metaverse-controversy-as-user-attempts-to-draw-swastika-on-map-by-buying-virtual-land

• BREAKING: U.K. Court Orders Extradition of WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange

The WikiLeaks founder is wanted in America for allegedly publishing classified documents — including hundreds of files related to wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

https://coinmarketcap.com/alexandria/article/breaking-u-k-court-orders-extradition-of-wikileaks-founder-julian-assange

• ‘Impractical’ to Move Russian Rubles into Crypto Because of Low Liquidity, IMF Concedes

Nonetheless, the institution says the crypto ecosystem could still be used to sidestep economic sanctions — especially if due diligence checks are inadequate, or anonymizing tools are used.

https://coinmarketcap.com/alexandria/article/impractical-to-move-russian-rubles-into-crypto-because-of-low-liquidity-imf-concedes

