El Salvador’s Volcano Bonds & Shiba Inu Metaverse Controversy [ Crypto Espresso 04.20.22 ]

• Bitcoin News: El Salvador’s Volcano Bonds ‘Dead’ After Lack of Interest, Economist Claims

Two Salvadoran economists believe Nayib Bukele’s ambitious bonds are unlikely to launch — and say repeated delays prove the government has realized “there is not enough interest.”

https://coinmarketcap.com/alexandria/article/bitcoin-news-el-salvador-s-volcano-bonds-dead-after-lack-of-interest-economist-claims

• Crypto Billionaire Would Be ‘Excited’ to Help Elon Musk Fix Twitter — and Thinks Blockchain Can Help

According to Sam Bankman-Fried, blockchain technology could help solve some of the problems that exist with social networks today.

https://coinmarketcap.com/alexandria/article/crypto-billionaire-would-be-excited-to-help-elon-musk-fix-twitter-and-thinks-blockchain-can-help

• Shiba Inu Metaverse Controversy as User Attempts to Draw Swastika on Map By Buying Virtual Land

The offensive imagery was spotted by members of the project’s Discord channel — and users quickly made counter purchases to turn the hateful symbol into a window instead.

https://coinmarketcap.com/alexandria/article/shiba-inu-metaverse-controversy-as-user-attempts-to-draw-swastika-on-map-by-buying-virtual-land

• BREAKING: U.K. Court Orders Extradition of WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange

The WikiLeaks founder is wanted in America for allegedly publishing classified documents — including hundreds of files related to wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

https://coinmarketcap.com/alexandria/article/breaking-u-k-court-orders-extradition-of-wikileaks-founder-julian-assange

• ‘Impractical’ to Move Russian Rubles into Crypto Because of Low Liquidity, IMF Concedes

Nonetheless, the institution says the crypto ecosystem could still be used to sidestep economic sanctions — especially if due diligence checks are inadequate, or anonymizing tools are used.

https://coinmarketcap.com/alexandria/article/impractical-to-move-russian-rubles-into-crypto-because-of-low-liquidity-imf-concedes

About This Source - CoinMarketCap

CoinMarketCap is a web service that provides aggregated cryptocurrency market data. It has been owned by Binance since April 2020.

In This Story: Afghanistan

Afghanistan, officially the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, is a landlocked country at the crossroads of Central and South Asia. Afghanistan is bordered by Pakistan to the east and south; Iran to the west; Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan to the north; and China to the northeast.

Occupying 652,000 square kilometers (252,000 sq mi), it is a mountainous country with plains in the north and southwest. Kabul is the capital and largest city. The population is around 32 million, composed mostly of ethnic Pashtuns, Tajiks, Hazaras, and Uzbeks.

In This Story: Bitcoin

Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency invented in 2008 by an unknown person or group of people using the name Satoshi Nakamoto and started in 2009 when its implementation was released as open-source software. Bitcoin was the first decentralized cryptocurrency.

In This Story: Blockchain

A blockchain is a distributed database that is shared among the nodes of a computer network. As a database, a blockchain stores information electronically in digital format. Blockchains are best known for their crucial role in cryptocurrency systems, such as Bitcoin, for maintaining a secure and decentralized record of transactions. The innovation with a blockchain is that it guarantees the accuracy and security of a record of data and generates trust without the need for a trusted third party.

In This Story: El Salvador

El Salvador, officially the Republic of El Salvador (Spanish: República de El Salvador, literally “Republic of The Saviour”), is a country in Central America. El Salvador’s capital and largest city is San Salvador.

The colón, the currency of El Salvador since 1892, was replaced by the United States dollar in 2001.

In This Story: Elon Musk

Elon Reeve Musk FRS is a business magnate, industrial designer, engineer, and philanthropist. He is the founder, CEO, CTO and chief designer of SpaceX; early investor, CEO and product architect of Tesla, Inc.; founder of The Boring Company; co-founder of Neuralink; and co-founder and initial co-chairman of OpenAI.

He has hit the headlines for a number of reasons including; marriage to Grimes, being sued by a cave rescuer, involvement in the promotion of cryptocurrency – mainly Bitcoin and Doge.

In This Story: Iraq

Iraq, officially the Republic of Iraq, is a country in Western Asia. The capital and largest city is Baghdad. Iraq is home to diverse ethnic groups including Arabs, Kurds, Turkmen, Assyrians, Yazidis, Shabakis, Armenians, Mandaeans, Circassians, Sabians and Kawliya. Around 99% of the country’s 38 million citizens are Muslims, with small minorities of Christians, Yarsans, Yezidis and Mandeans also present. The official languages of Iraq are Arabic and Kurdish.

Iraq has a coastline measuring 58 km (36 miles) on the northern Persian Gulf and encompasses the Mesopotamian Alluvial Plain, the northwestern end of the Zagros mountain range and the eastern part of the Syrian Desert. Two major rivers, the Tigris and Euphrates, run south through Iraq and into the Shatt al-Arab near the Persian Gulf. These rivers provide Iraq with significant amounts of fertile land. The region between the Tigris and Euphrates rivers, historically known as Mesopotamia, is often referred to as the cradle of civilisation.

Iraq is a federal parliamentary republic consisting of 19 governorates, four of which make up the autonomous Kurdistan Region. Disputes over the sovereignty of Kurdistan Region continue.

Iraq is a founding member of the UN as well as of the Arab League, OIC, Non-Aligned Movement and the IMF.

In This Story: metaverse

A metaverse is a network of 3D virtual worlds focused on social connection.

In futurism and science fiction, the term is often described as a hypothetical iteration of the Internet as a single, universal virtual world that is facilitated by the use of virtual and augmented reality headsets.

The metaverse is something which many in the early 2020s are actively engaged in developing: an entirely online, virtual and alternative reality, in which people will be able to conduct many forms of business and social interaction – virtually.

The movement towards a metaverse gathered significant pace and attention when Facebook’s parent company rebranded itself to “meta” in 2021.

In This Story: Shiba Inu

Shiba Inu token is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in August 2020 by an anonymous person or group known as “Ryoshi”. Its current
market capitalisation is US$30.9 billion

In This Story: Volcano

A volcano is a rupture in the crust of a planetary-mass object, such as Earth, that allows hot lava, volcanic ash, and gases to escape from a magma chamber below the surface. On Earth, volcanoes are most often found where tectonic plates are diverging or converging, and most are found underwater.

