by
GQ published this video item, entitled "Director Rian Johnson Breaks Down His Most Iconic Films | GQ"

Filmmaker Rian Johnson breaks down his most iconic projects, including ‘Knives Out,’ ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,’ ‘Brick,’ ‘The Brothers Bloom,’ ‘Looper,’ ‘Breaking Bad’ and ‘Stars Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi.’

GLASS ONION: A KNIVES OUT MYSTERY is available on Netflix December 23, 2022. https://www.netflix.com/GlassOnion

Director: Adam Lance Garcia

Director of Photography: Charlie Jordan

Editor: Cory Stevens

Celebrity Talent: Rian Johnson

Producer: Madison Coffey

Line Producer: Jen Santos

Production Manager: Mark Bond

Talent Booker: Meredith Judkins

Camera Operator: Jack Belisle

Audio: Rehanna Chandan

Production Assistant: Rafael Vasquez

Gaffer: Gautam Kadian

Assistant Editor: Justin Symonds

Post Production Supervisor: Nicholas Ascanio

0:00 Justice For Admiral Ackbar

0:10 Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi

3:47 Knives Out

8:38 Glass Onion

11:53 Looper

14:46 Breaking Bad

17:40 Brick

21:07 The Brothers Bloom

GQ YouTube Channel

