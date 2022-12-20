GQ published this video item, entitled “Director Rian Johnson Breaks Down His Most Iconic Films | GQ” – below is their description.

Filmmaker Rian Johnson breaks down his most iconic projects, including ‘Knives Out,’ ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,’ ‘Brick,’ ‘The Brothers Bloom,’ ‘Looper,’ ‘Breaking Bad’ and ‘Stars Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi.’ GLASS ONION: A KNIVES OUT MYSTERY is available on Netflix December 23, 2022. https://www.netflix.com/GlassOnion Director: Adam Lance Garcia Director of Photography: Charlie Jordan Editor: Cory Stevens Celebrity Talent: Rian Johnson Producer: Madison Coffey Line Producer: Jen Santos Production Manager: Mark Bond Talent Booker: Meredith Judkins Camera Operator: Jack Belisle Audio: Rehanna Chandan Production Assistant: Rafael Vasquez Gaffer: Gautam Kadian Assistant Editor: Justin Symonds Post Production Supervisor: Nicholas Ascanio — 0:00 Justice For Admiral Ackbar 0:10 Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi 3:47 Knives Out 8:38 Glass Onion 11:53 Looper 14:46 Breaking Bad 17:40 Brick 21:07 The Brothers Bloom Still haven’t subscribed to GQ on YouTube? ►► http://bit.ly/2iij5wt GQ YouTube Channel

