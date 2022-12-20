IGN published this video item, entitled “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves – Official “Happy Hugh-lidays!” Video (2023) Hugh Grant” – below is their description.

Hugh Grant gives his fellow cast members a special gift in celebration of the upcoming movie Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

In Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, a charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Chloe Coleman, Daisy Head, and Hugh Grant. The screenplay is by Jonathan Goldstein & John Francis Daley and Michael Gilio. The story is by Chris McKay and Michael Gilio. It is produced by Jeremy Latcham, Brian Goldner, and Nick Meyer. Denis L. Stewart, Jonathan Goldstein, John Francis Daley, Chris Pine, Zev Foreman, and Greg Mooradian serve as executive producers.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, opens in theaters on March 31, 2023.

