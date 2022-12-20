Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves – Official “Happy Hugh-lidays!” Video (2023) Hugh Grant

Dungeons & dragons: honor among thieves - official "happy hugh-lidays! " video (2023) hugh grant

IGN published this video item, entitled "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves – Official "Happy Hugh-lidays!" Video (2023) Hugh Grant"

Hugh Grant gives his fellow cast members a special gift in celebration of the upcoming movie Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

In Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, a charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Chloe Coleman, Daisy Head, and Hugh Grant. The screenplay is by Jonathan Goldstein & John Francis Daley and Michael Gilio. The story is by Chris McKay and Michael Gilio. It is produced by Jeremy Latcham, Brian Goldner, and Nick Meyer. Denis L. Stewart, Jonathan Goldstein, John Francis Daley, Chris Pine, Zev Foreman, and Greg Mooradian serve as executive producers.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, opens in theaters on March 31, 2023.

IGN is an American video game and entertainment media website operated by IGN Entertainment Inc., a subsidiary of Ziff Davis, itself wholly owned by j2 Global.

The company is located in San Francisco’s SOMA district and is headed by its former editor-in-chief, Peer Schneider.

Hugh John Mungo Grant is an English actor. His accolades include a Golden Globe Award, a BAFTA Award, and an Honorary César. As of 2018, his films have grossed a total of nearly US$3 billion worldwide from 29 theatrical releases.

Mayte Michelle Rodriguez is an American actress. Her breakout role as a troubled boxer in the independent film Girlfight was met with critical acclaim, and earned her several awards, including the Independent Spirit Award and Gotham Award for Best Debut Performance.

