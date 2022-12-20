The Royal Family Channel published this video item, entitled “Cambridge Family Photo Album: Growing Through the Years” – below is their description.
‘Cambridge Family Photo Album: Growing Through the Years’
Every year, the Cambridges release a new family photograph to send out on their annual Christmas card.
We’ve compiled them all into an album so you can watch the family grow through the years.
#RoyalFamily #princewilliam #princessofwales
Follow us for more royal news, history, and highlights:
♛ Subscribe to our brand new show, exclusive to Snapchat – https://story.snapchat.com/p/85f481bd-09c1-45ce-acee-b20e629524eb/1380105951844352
♛ Subscribe to our YouTube channel (tap the bell icon and stay up to date with all the latest Royal videos!) – https://bit.ly/3jNBYZ7
♛ Find us on TikTok https://www.tiktok.com/@royalfamilychannel
♛ Follow us on Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/RoyalFamilyChannel
♛ Tweet with us! – https://twitter.com/RoyalFamilyITNPThe Royal Family Channel YouTube Channel
Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.