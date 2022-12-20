The Diary Of A CEO published this video item, entitled “Neil deGrasse Tyson: DO THIS Every Morning To Find Happiness & Meaning In Your Life | E205” – below is their description.
For a lot of people black holes and string theory were topics that were filed in the mental box labelled ‘things I will never be able to get my head around”. However, all changed when Neil deGrasse Tyson began appearing on TV screens.
0:00 Intro
02:02 Early context
05:47 Your parents direct influence
12:39 Your father being racially abused
23:36 How to decide what I want to do with my life
26:52 What are you concerned about with the human race
30:05 Social media polarisation
42:40 Do we matter
47:48 Where does happiness and meaning come from?
54:46 Whats required for a happy life for you?
01:00:17 The perfect way to tell stories
01:13:39 What do you struggle with
01:17:32 Mental health
01:30:04 The last guest’s question
Neil:
Twitter – https://bit.ly/3V8MWaY
Instagram – https://bit.ly/3HIpGO3
Neil’s book:
Join this channel to get access to perks:
Listen on:
Apple podcast – https://apple.co/3TTvxDf
Spotify – https://spoti.fi/3VX3yEw
Follow:
Instagram: https://bit.ly/3CXkF0d
Twitter: https://bit.ly/3ss7pM0
Linkedin: https://bit.ly/3z3CSYM
Telegram: https://g2ul0.app.link/SBExclusiveCommun
Sponsors:
Huel – https://g2ul0.app.link/G4RjcdKNKsb
Intel – https://bit.ly/3FxWMO2
BlueJeans – https://g2ul0.app.link/NCgpGjVNKsb
Craftd – https://g2ul0.app.link/gZ8in6Dsvsb
Wework – https://we.co/3PgoB1MThe Diary Of A CEO YouTube Channel
Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.