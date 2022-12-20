Neil deGrasse Tyson: DO THIS Every Morning To Find Happiness & Meaning In Your Life | E205

by
Neil degrasse tyson: do this every morning to find happiness & meaning in your life | e205

The Diary Of A CEO published this video item, entitled “Neil deGrasse Tyson: DO THIS Every Morning To Find Happiness & Meaning In Your Life | E205” – below is their description.

For a lot of people black holes and string theory were topics that were filed in the mental box labelled ‘things I will never be able to get my head around”. However, all changed when Neil deGrasse Tyson began appearing on TV screens.

0:00 Intro

02:02 Early context

05:47 Your parents direct influence

12:39 Your father being racially abused

23:36 How to decide what I want to do with my life

26:52 What are you concerned about with the human race

30:05 Social media polarisation

42:40 Do we matter

47:48 Where does happiness and meaning come from?

54:46 Whats required for a happy life for you?

01:00:17 The perfect way to tell stories

01:13:39 What do you struggle with

01:17:32 Mental health

01:30:04 The last guest’s question

Neil:

Twitter – https://bit.ly/3V8MWaY

Instagram – https://bit.ly/3HIpGO3

Neil’s book:

https://bit.ly/3PCnnxX

Join this channel to get access to perks:

https://bit.ly/3Dpmgx5

Listen on:

Apple podcast – https://apple.co/3TTvxDf

Spotify – https://spoti.fi/3VX3yEw

Follow:

Instagram: https://bit.ly/3CXkF0d

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3ss7pM0

Linkedin: https://bit.ly/3z3CSYM

Telegram: https://g2ul0.app.link/SBExclusiveCommun

Sponsors:

Huel – https://g2ul0.app.link/G4RjcdKNKsb

Intel – https://bit.ly/3FxWMO2

BlueJeans – https://g2ul0.app.link/NCgpGjVNKsb

Craftd – https://g2ul0.app.link/gZ8in6Dsvsb

Wework – https://we.co/3PgoB1M

The Diary Of A CEO YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - The Diary Of A CEO

The Diary of a CEO is a podcast by Steven Bartlett, who has this introduction to his story:

“A few years ago I was a broke, university dropout, living in one of the worst parts of the country, alone, with nothing but a laptop & a dream. Fast forward a few years, I’m the 29 year old ex CEO of one of the UK’s fastest growing companies. That company is called Social Chain. My world is intense, sometimes crazy, always challenging and always unpredictable. This podcast is simple, every week I’m going to share insights with you from guests with different backgrounds, experiences and learnings. I want to give you a look into what it’s like behind the scenes, being an entrepreneur, the deep, dark thoughts that nobody else will share with you and anything else that’s playing on my mind. This is not scripted and I don’t have questions I just see where the conversation takes me. This is the diary of a CEO, I’m Steven Bartlett. I hope nobody is listening, but if you are… keep this to yourself.”

Recent from The Diary Of A CEO:

SPECIAL: 5 Scientific Rules for Making & Breaking Habits in 2023! | E208

Category: Opinion

Gary Vee’s Emotional Confession About His Success & Family! | E207

Category: Media, Opinion

Jamie Carragher: The Untold Story of Liverpool Legend That Pushed Himself Too Far | E206

Category: Opinion

In This Story: Neil deGrasse Tyson

Neil deGrasse Tyson is an American astrophysicist, planetary scientist, author, and science communicator. Tyson studied at Harvard University, the University of Texas at Austin, and Columbia University. From 1991 to 1994, he was a postdoctoral research associate at Princeton University.

5 Recent Items: Neil deGrasse Tyson

Talking Post: Neil deGrasse Tyson on UFO’s

Category: News

Neil deGrasse Tyson: Life Lessons From The Worlds Most Popular Scientist | E205

Category: Media, Opinion

Neil deGrasse Tyson on the Webb Telescope and the Big Bang

Category: Opinion

Neil deGrasse Tyson explains what he thinks will get humans to Mars

Category: News

‘China is a frenemy’: Neil deGrasse Tyson on space race | Talking Post with Yonden Lhatoo

Category: News

In This Story: Podcast

A podcast is an episodic series of digital audio files that a user can download to a personal device for easy listening.

3 Recent Items: Podcast

Tulsi Gabbard: True happiness is found in service to God and to others #shorts #shortsvideo

Category: Mergers & Acquisitions, News

Channing Tatum Reveals Who His Best Friend Is

Category: Tech

Eric Wood : Bills Analyst – Cincinnati Native Talks Career Breakdown Bills – Bengals

Category: Logistics, NFL

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.