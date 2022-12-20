The Diary Of A CEO published this video item, entitled “Neil deGrasse Tyson: DO THIS Every Morning To Find Happiness & Meaning In Your Life | E205” – below is their description.

For a lot of people black holes and string theory were topics that were filed in the mental box labelled ‘things I will never be able to get my head around”. However, all changed when Neil deGrasse Tyson began appearing on TV screens.

0:00 Intro

02:02 Early context

05:47 Your parents direct influence

12:39 Your father being racially abused

23:36 How to decide what I want to do with my life

26:52 What are you concerned about with the human race

30:05 Social media polarisation

42:40 Do we matter

47:48 Where does happiness and meaning come from?

54:46 Whats required for a happy life for you?

01:00:17 The perfect way to tell stories

01:13:39 What do you struggle with

01:17:32 Mental health

01:30:04 The last guest’s question

Neil:

Twitter – https://bit.ly/3V8MWaY

Instagram – https://bit.ly/3HIpGO3

Neil’s book:

https://bit.ly/3PCnnxX

Join this channel to get access to perks:

https://bit.ly/3Dpmgx5

Listen on:

Apple podcast – https://apple.co/3TTvxDf

Spotify – https://spoti.fi/3VX3yEw

Follow:

Instagram: https://bit.ly/3CXkF0d

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3ss7pM0

Linkedin: https://bit.ly/3z3CSYM

Telegram: https://g2ul0.app.link/SBExclusiveCommun

Sponsors:

Huel – https://g2ul0.app.link/G4RjcdKNKsb

Intel – https://bit.ly/3FxWMO2

BlueJeans – https://g2ul0.app.link/NCgpGjVNKsb

Craftd – https://g2ul0.app.link/gZ8in6Dsvsb

Wework – https://we.co/3PgoB1M

The Diary Of A CEO YouTube Channel