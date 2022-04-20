GQ published this video item, entitled “10 Things Jon Bernthal Can’t Live Without | GQ” – below is their description.
There are a few things Jon Bernthal can’t live without. From the dog tags he got as a Walking Dead wrap-gift and his actual dog Bam Bam to some Dubble Bubble gum and a grapefruit, these are Jon’s ten essentials.
Still haven’t subscribed to GQ on YouTube? ►► http://bit.ly/2iij5wtGQ YouTube Channel
Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.