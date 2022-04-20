10 Things Jon Bernthal Can’t Live Without | GQ

by

GQ published this video item, entitled “10 Things Jon Bernthal Can’t Live Without | GQ” – below is their description.

There are a few things Jon Bernthal can’t live without. From the dog tags he got as a Walking Dead wrap-gift and his actual dog Bam Bam to some Dubble Bubble gum and a grapefruit, these are Jon’s ten essentials.

Still haven’t subscribed to GQ on YouTube? ►► http://bit.ly/2iij5wt

GQ YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - GQ

Recent from GQ:

Future Answers 7 Questions from Celebrity Friends (Julia Fox, DJ Khaled and Jack Harlow) | GQ

Category: Entertainment

Rhude’s Rhuigi Villaseñor Shows Off His Watch Collection | Collected | GQ

Category: Entertainment

Kiefer Sutherland Breaks Down His Most Iconic Characters | GQ

Category: Entertainment, Media

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.
Posting....