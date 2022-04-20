Garbage Boss Answers Trash Questions From Twitter | Tech Support | WIRED

Former New York City Sanitation Commissioner Ed Grayson is here to answer the internet’s burning questions about garbage. Where does garbage go after it’s sent to the landfill? What happens if we run out of space in the landfills? Why do they still put garbage out on the streets in New York City? How does recycling ACTUALLY work? Ed answers all these questions and much more!

About This Source - WIRED

Wired is a monthly American magazine, published in print and online editions, that focuses on how emerging technologies affect culture, the economy, and politics.

