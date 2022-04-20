Netflix earnings miss ‘is a body blow to the bull case’: Analyst

Manhattan Venture Partners Head of Research Santosh Rao joins Yahoo Finance anchors Brad Smith, David Briggs and Rachelle Akuffo to discuss Netflix’s reported subscriber loss and revenue slowdown for Q1, the outlook for the streaming platform, market expansion, and subscription prices.

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) is an American technology and media services provider and production company headquartered in Los Gatos, California. Netflix was founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph in Scotts Valley, California.

