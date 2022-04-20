Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.

The Victorian government has pledged $1.5 billion as waiting lists for elective surgery in the state have exceeded 80,000 people with hospitals still struggling with staff shortages.

9 News Australia published this video item, entitled "Elective surgery blowout as Victoria waiting lists exceed 80,000 | 9 News Australia"

About This Source - 9 News Australia

9 News Australia has delivered breaking news, features and exclusive news from around Australia and the world into homes since 1956. In December 2013, Nine Entertainment listed on the ASX, trading as ASX: NEC.

In November 2020, Nine Entertainment relocated from Willoughby where it had been based for 64 years to North Sydney.

