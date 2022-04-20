9 News Australia published this video item, entitled “Elective surgery blowout as Victoria waiting lists exceed 80,000 | 9 News Australia” – below is their description.
The Victorian government has pledged $1.5 billion as waiting lists for elective surgery in the state have exceeded 80,000 people with hospitals still struggling with staff shortages.9 News Australia YouTube Channel
Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.