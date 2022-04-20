Elective surgery blowout as Victoria waiting lists exceed 80,000 | 9 News Australia

by

9 News Australia published this video item, entitled “Elective surgery blowout as Victoria waiting lists exceed 80,000 | 9 News Australia” – below is their description.

The Victorian government has pledged $1.5 billion as waiting lists for elective surgery in the state have exceeded 80,000 people with hospitals still struggling with staff shortages.

9 News Australia YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - 9 News Australia

9 News Australia has delivered breaking news, features and exclusive news from around Australia and the world into homes since 1956. In December 2013, Nine Entertainment listed on the ASX, trading as ASX: NEC.

In November 2020, Nine Entertainment relocated from Willoughby where it had been based for 64 years to North Sydney.

Recent from 9 News Australia:

Mask mandate scrapped in Victoria, Queensland winds back COVID-19 restrictions | 9 News Australia

Category: News

Putin declares victory in Mariupol but refuses to storm steel plant | 9 News Australia

Category: News

Mike Tyson’s wild altercation with plane passenger caught on video | 9 News Australia

Category: News

In This Story: Australia

Australia, officially known as the Commonwealth of Australia, is a sovereign country comprising the mainland of the Australian continent, the island of Tasmania, and numerous smaller islands. It is the largest country in Oceania and the world’s sixth-largest country by total area.

7 Recent Items: Australia

How Northern Territory troops stepped up to help those affected in the NSW floods | ABC News

Category: News

Glenn Ewen Spark back behind bars after Jordan Springs carjacking | 7NEWS

Category: News

Mask mandate scrapped in Victoria, Queensland winds back COVID-19 restrictions | 9 News Australia

Category: News

Top US adviser arrives in Solomon Islands | ABC News

Category: News

Putin declares victory in Mariupol but refuses to storm steel plant | 9 News Australia

Category: News

Troy Xerri faces sentencing over fatal crash | 7NEWS

Category: News

Anthony Albanese diagnosed with COVID and forced to fight from home | 7NEWS

Category: Manufacturing, News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.
Posting....