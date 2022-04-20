Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte: a history of their beef explained

In This Story: Fury Vs Whyte

Tyson Fury Vs Dillian Whyte is a heavyweight bout which has been ordered by the WBC for the WBC Heavyweight World Championship title, currently held by Fury, following his defeat of previous holder Deontay Wilder.

The purse of USD $41million will be split by Fury (80%) and Whyte (20%) after Fury’s promoter Frank Warren successfully outbid Whyte’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, in Mexico City.

The date and venue are yet to be confirmed, with many expecting a 23 April 2022 fight, to take place in the UK for this all-British boxing match.

Because of prior associations on the side of the Fury camp, it is expected the fight will be shown on PPV via BT Sport in the UK and ESPN+ stateside and internationally.

