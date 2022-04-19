Steve Kerr having lineup options is a GREAT LUXURY to have – JJ Redick | NBA Today

by

ESPN published this video item, entitled “Steve Kerr having lineup options is a GREAT LUXURY to have – JJ Redick | NBA Today” – below is their description.

JJ Redick joins Malika Andrews on NBA Today to talk about Steph Curry coming off the bench in consecutive games and the importance between starting games versus ending games before Richard Jefferson and Chiney Ogwumike break down the Denver Nuggets’ collapse thanks in part to Draymond Green’s defense.

In This Story: Denver

Denver, the capital of Colorado, is an American metropolis dating to the Old West era. Larimer Square, the city’s oldest block, features landmark 19th-century buildings. Museums include the Denver Art Museum, an ultramodern complex known for its collection of indigenous works, and the mansion of famed Titanic survivor Molly Brown. Denver is also a jumping-off point for ski resorts in the nearby Rocky Mountains. 

In This Story: Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets are an American professional basketball team based in Denver. The Nuggets compete in the National Basketball Association as a member of the league’s Western Conference Northwest Division.

In This Story: Malika Andrews

Malika Andrews is an NBA reporter on ESPN covering the league nationally, whose work appears across ESPN platforms including ESPN.com, SportsCenter and ESPN Radio. She makes appearances on ESPN shows like Around the Horn and The Jump.

In This Story: NBA

The National Basketball Association is a professional basketball league in North America. The league is composed of 30 teams and is one of the four major professional sports leagues in the United States and Canada. It is the premier men’s professional basketball league in the world.

