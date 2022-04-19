ESPN published this video item, entitled “Steve Kerr having lineup options is a GREAT LUXURY to have – JJ Redick | NBA Today” – below is their description.

JJ Redick joins Malika Andrews on NBA Today to talk about Steph Curry coming off the bench in consecutive games and the importance between starting games versus ending games before Richard Jefferson and Chiney Ogwumike break down the Denver Nuggets’ collapse thanks in part to Draymond Green’s defense. ESPN YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.