Panthers @ Islanders 4/19 | NHL Highlights 2022

by

NHL published this video item, entitled “Panthers @ Islanders 4/19 | NHL Highlights 2022” – below is their description.

Extended highlights of the Florida Panthers at the New York Islanders

NHL YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - NHL

Content from The official YouTube channel for the National Hockey League (NHL).

Recent from NHL:

Blue Jackets @ Sharks 4/19 | NHL Highlights 2022

Category: NHL

Senators @ Canucks 4/19 | NHL Highlights 2022

Category: NHL

Kings @ Ducks 4/19 | NHL Highlights 2022

Category: NHL

In This Story: Florida

Florida is the southeasternmost U.S. state, with the Atlantic on one side and the Gulf of Mexico on the other. It has hundreds of miles of beaches. The city of Miami is known for its Latin-American cultural influences and notable arts scene, as well as its nightlife, especially in upscale South Beach. Orlando is famed for theme parks, including Walt Disney World.

2 Recent Items: Florida

Candace Owens: These are sick, sadistic people

Category: News

COVID-19: What the US travel mask mandate overturn means for Canadians

Category: Logistics, News

In This Story: New York

New York is a state in the northeastern U.S., known for New York City and towering Niagara Falls. NYC’s island of Manhattan is home to the Empire State Building, Times Square and Central Park. The Brooklyn Bridge connects Manhattan with the borough of Brooklyn. The iconic Statue of Liberty stands in New York Harbor. To the east, Long Island has beaches, the Montauk Lighthouse, the ritzy Hamptons and Fire Island.

1 Recent Items: New York

Jets @ Rangers 4/19 NHL Highlights 2022

Category: NHL

In This Story: NHL

The National Hockey League is a professional ice hockey league in North America comprising 32 teams—25 in the United States and 7 in Canada. It is considered to be the premier professional ice hockey league in the world, and is one of the major professional sports leagues in the United States and Canada.

Get official NHL Kit #Ad

2 Recent Items: NHL

Blue Jackets @ Sharks 4/19 | NHL Highlights 2022

Category: NHL

Senators @ Canucks 4/19 | NHL Highlights 2022

Category: NHL

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.
Posting....