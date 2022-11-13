Racing TV published this video item, entitled “Nice performance! Captain Guinness strikes in the G2 Fortria Chase at Navan – Racing TV” – below is their description.

Captain Guinness produced a fine round of jumping in the hands of Racheal Blackmore to take the Sean P. Muldoon & Patrick F. Gormley Fortria Chase at Navan.

The cause of Henry de Bromhead’s seven-year-old was made easier by a wrath of withdrawals on account of the ground, with those to defect including likely favourite Ferny Hollow. But there was no faulting the display from the high-class chaser who was registering his first Grade Two success.

Always to the fore, Captain Guinness led along the four that went top post for the most part and looked set to face a strong challenge from 10-11 favourite Riviere d’Etel as the race reached the business end.

However, Jack Kennedy’s mount made a crushing error at the second-last and that was enough for Blackmore and Captain Guinness to capitalise and build up a race-winning advantage.

To her credit, Riviere d’Etel rallied strongly after the last, but could not catch the game winner, who was shortened into 16-1 from 33-1 for the Tingle Creek at Sandown with Betfair.

