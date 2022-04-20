When you fall, pass 5 Chelsea players & score! #shorts

by

Premier League published this video item, entitled “When you fall, pass 5 Chelsea players & score! #shorts” – below is their description.

Former Arsenal forward Theo Walcott falling down before passing five Chelsea players and scoring a goal in the Premier League (2011/12).

Premier League shorts 👇

https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLQ_voP4Q3cfcaScJRgWgLgSX3FNMdZC6w

Subscribe to the official Premier League YouTube channel: http://preml.ge/PremierLeagueYouTube

Premier League website: http://preml.ge/PremierLeagueWebsite

Follow the Premier League on Instagram: http://preml.ge/PremierLeagueInstagram

Follow the Premier League on Twitter: http://preml.ge/PremierLeagueTwitter

Like the Premier League on Facebook: http://preml.ge/PremierLeagueFacebook

Play Fantasy Premier League: http://preml.ge/FantasyPremierLeague

To license Premier League match footage: https://imgreplay.com/contact

#Shorts #PremierLeague #Football #Soccer

Your safety online

Visit the Child Exploitation and Online Protection website for confidential support if something has happened online which has made you feel unsafe, if you are worried about someone else or to report online abuse. (https://www.ceop.police.uk/safety-centre)

You should contact the Police by calling 999 if you or anybody else is in any sort of danger.

Visit CEOP’s Thinkuknow website for advice and guidance on safe surfing and staying safe online for example when using mobile phones, blogs, social media, chatting, online gaming and emailing. (https://www.thinkuknow.co.uk)

You can also visit the Premier League safeguarding page for more information. (https://www.premierleague.com/safeguarding)

Premier League YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - Premier League

Official content from the Premier League.

Also known as the English Premier League or the EPL, the Premier League is the top level of the English football league system. Contested by 20 clubs, it operates on a system of promotion and relegation with the English Football League. Seasons run from August to May with each team playing 38 matches.

Recent from Premier League:

BEST Manchester United & Chelsea picks for DGW34? | Premier League | FPL Show

Category: Media, Premier League

10 AMAZING Arsenal vs Manchester United Goals | Premier League

Category: Media, Premier League

Arsenal manager sent off vs Manchester United #shorts

Category: Media, Premier League

In This Story: Arsenal

Arsenal F.C. is a football club which is based in North London. Arsenal play their home matches at the Emirates Stadium.

5 Recent Items: Arsenal

talkSPORT LIVE: Sports Bar | TEN HAG TO MAN UTD CONFIRMED!! 🔥

Category: Sport

10 AMAZING Arsenal vs Manchester United Goals | Premier League

Category: Media, Premier League

Arsenal manager sent off vs Manchester United #shorts

Category: Media, Premier League

“The pitch is difficult to play here!” | Thomas Tuchel speaks after 4-2 defeat to Arsenal

Category: Premier League

FULL MATCH | Arsenal v Chelsea | Emirates FA Cup Final 2019-20

Category: FA Cup

In This Story: Police

The police are a constituted body of persons empowered by a state, with the aim to enforce the law, to ensure the safety, health and possessions of citizens, and to prevent crime and civil disorder. Their lawful powers include arrest and the use of force legitimized by the state via the monopoly on violence.

2 Recent Items: Police

BEST Manchester United & Chelsea picks for DGW34? | Premier League | FPL Show

Category: Media, Premier League

Police break car window to stop woman from falling for phone scam

Category: News

In This Story: Premier League

4 Recent Items: Premier League

BEST Manchester United & Chelsea picks for DGW34? | Premier League | FPL Show

Category: Media, Premier League

Konchesky SCREAMER & Kamara bicycle kick 💥 | Fulham’s BEST Premier League goals

Category: Premier League

MS Dhoni late flourish steers to Kings win | Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings | IPL Highlights

Category: Cricket

Burnley sink Saints to ignite survival hopes! | Burnley 2-0 Southampton | Premier League Highlights

Category: Premier League

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.
Posting....