Sky Sports Premier League published this video item, entitled “BREAKING: Cristiano Ronaldo LEAVES Manchester United with immediate effect!” – below is their description.

SUBSCRIBE ► https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsPL PREMIER LEAGUE HIGHLIGHTS ► http://bit.ly/SkySportsPLHighlights2223 Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect. Watch Premier League LIVE on Sky Sports here ► http://bit.ly/WatchSkyPL ►TWITTER: https://twitter.com/skysportsPL ►FACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/skysportsfootball ►WEBSITE: http://www.skysports.com/football MORE FROM SKY SPORTS ON YOUTUBE: ►SKY SPORTS PREMIER LEAGUE: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsPL ►SKY SPORTS FOOTBALL: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyFootball ►SKY SPORTS BOXING: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub ►SKY SPORTS CRICKET: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket ►SOCCER AM: http://bit.ly/SoccerAMSub ►SKY SPORTS F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1 ►SKY SPORTS: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub ►SKY SPORTS GOLF: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsGolf Sky Sports Premier League YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.