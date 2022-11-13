Al Jazeera English published this video item, entitled “Zelenskyy says Russia destroyed Kherson’s critical infrastructure” – below is their description.

Ukrainians are celebrating in the southern city of Kherson after the retreat of Russian forces. It is one of the most significant victories for Ukrainian troops since Russia invaded in February.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says the retreating Russian forces destroyed critical infrastructure in the city — including communications, water and electricity — before their withdrawal.

Moscow had claimed the region as ‘Russian land forever’ and annexed it in September — a move dubbed illegal by Kyiv and denounced by Western countries.

Al Jazeera’s @Assed Baig reports from the Kherson region, Ukraine.

