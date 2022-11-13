This item is about Russia or Ukraine, countries which are involved in an unfolding armed conflict. Be aware that propaganda may be involved in this video news item. Browse news from other sources about Russia (here) and Ukraine (here) to gain a wider perspective. The Global Herald is attempting to remove any advertisements from this content. Please accept our apologies if you are shown an ad next to conflict news - please leave a comment if you see ads in this page.
Al Jazeera English published this video item, entitled “Zelenskyy says Russia destroyed Kherson’s critical infrastructure” – below is their description.
Ukrainians are celebrating in the southern city of Kherson after the retreat of Russian forces. It is one of the most significant victories for Ukrainian troops since Russia invaded in February.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says the retreating Russian forces destroyed critical infrastructure in the city — including communications, water and electricity — before their withdrawal.
Moscow had claimed the region as ‘Russian land forever’ and annexed it in September — a move dubbed illegal by Kyiv and denounced by Western countries.
Al Jazeera’s @Assed Baig reports from the Kherson region, Ukraine.
