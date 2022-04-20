This item is about Russia or Ukraine, countries which are involved in an unfolding armed conflict. Be aware that propaganda may be involved in this video news item. Browse news from other sources about Russia (here) and Ukraine (here) to gain a wider perspective. The Global Herald is attempting to remove any advertisements from this content. Please accept our apologies if you are shown an ad next to conflict news - please leave a comment if you see ads in this page.
The Telegraph published this video item, entitled “Zelensky calls for world leaders to ramp up supply of weapons to Ukraine” – below is their description.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for the international community to ramp up its supply of military aid to his country to help fight off the Russian invasion.
Speaking during his nightly video address to the nation, the president said the situation in the besieged city of Mariupol “remains unchanged” with tens of thousands residents’ fate unknown.
