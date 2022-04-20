The Telegraph published this video item, entitled “Zelensky calls for world leaders to ramp up supply of weapons to Ukraine” – below is their description.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for the international community to ramp up its supply of military aid to his country to help fight off the Russian invasion.

Speaking during his nightly video address to the nation, the president said the situation in the besieged city of Mariupol “remains unchanged” with tens of thousands residents’ fate unknown.

