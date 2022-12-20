Fox News published this video item, entitled “White House refuses to comment on legislation to ban TikTok #shorts #shortsvideo #shortsfeed” – below is their description.
Fox News host Laura Ingraham highlights White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre refusing to offer a statement on legislation to ban TikTok.
Fox News YouTube Channel
About This Source - Fox News
Fox News is an American multinational conservative cable news television channel. It is owned by Fox News Media, which itself is owned by the Fox Corporation. The channel broadcasts primarily from studios at 1211 Avenue of the Americas in New York City.
Karine Jean-Pierre is a political advisor who has served as White House Press Secretary since 13 May 2022, at the time of her appointment, Jean-Pierre was the first Black person and the first openly LGBTQ person to be White House press secretary.
TikTok, known in China as Douyin, is a Chinese video-sharing social networking service owned by ByteDance, a Beijing-based Internet technology company founded in 2012 by Zhang Yiming. It is used to create short music, lip-sync, dance, comedy and talent videos of 3 to 15 seconds, and short looping videos of 3 to 60 seconds.
ByteDance first launched Douyin for the Chinese market in September 2016. Later, TikTok was launched in 2017 for iOS and Android in most markets outside of mainland China; however, it only became available worldwide, including the United States, after merging with another Chinese social media service Musical.ly on 2 August 2018.