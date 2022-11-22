“Where’s Messi?” Saudi Arabia fans euphoric after stunning World Cup win over Argentina

by
"where's messi? " saudi arabia fans euphoric after stunning world cup win over argentina

Global News published this video item, entitled “”Where’s Messi?” Saudi Arabia fans euphoric after stunning World Cup win over Argentina” – below is their description.

Exuberant Saudi Arabia fans could not contain their excitement after their team’s shocking victory against Argentina on Tuesday in the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Saudi Arabia fans shouted, “where’s Messi?” as they made their way out of the stadium and into the streets of the city of Lusail, immediately north of the capital Doha.

Argentina fans, on the other hand, were in a state of disbelief as they turned their attention to the remaining matches in the group phase against Mexico and Poland.

The second-lowest ranked team in the tournament after Ghana, Saudi Arabia notched one of the biggest shocks in World Cup history with a 2-1 win over Lionel Messi and company thanks to a scintillating second-half comeback.

For more info, please go to https://globalnews.ca

Subscribe to Global News Channel HERE: http://bit.ly/20fcXDc

Like Global News on Facebook HERE: http://bit.ly/255GMJQ

Follow Global News on Twitter HERE: http://bit.ly/1Toz8mt

Follow Global News on Instagram HERE: https://bit.ly/2QZaZIB

#GlobalNews #worldcup2022 #worldcupqatar

Global News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - Global News

Global News is the news and current affairs division of the Canadian Global Television Network, based in Vancouver, Canada.

Recent from Global News:

Beijing residents refuse building lockdown, COVID-19 testing

Category: News

Manitoba RCMP provides update about kidnapping in Portage La Prairie | LIVE

Category: News

Italy resort island landslide leaves 1 dead, up to 10 people missing

Category: Construction, News

In This Story: Argentina

Argentina, officially the Argentine Republic, is a country located mostly in the southern half of South America. Sharing the bulk of the Southern Cone with Chile to the west, the country is also bordered by Bolivia and Paraguay to the north, Brazil to the northeast, Uruguay and the South Atlantic Ocean to the east, and the Drake Passage to the south.

With a mainland area of 2,780,400 km2 (1,073,500 sq mi), Argentina is the eighth-largest country in the world, the fourth largest in the Americas, the second largest in South America after Brazil, and the largest Spanish-speaking nation by area.

Argentina claims sovereignty over part of Antarctica, the Falkland Islands, and South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands.

2 Recent Items: Argentina

Watch again: Fans react to Messi magic against Mexico from Buenos Aires fan-zone

Category: News

Fifa World Cup: Results and reaction from day seven in Qatar

Category: News

In This Story: FIFA

FIFA is a non-profit organization which describes itself as an international governing body of association football, fútsal and beach soccer. It is the highest governing body of football.

3 Recent Items: FIFA

Fifa World Cup: Results and reaction from day seven in Qatar

Category: News

Chinese bus maker helps facilitate Qatar’s eco-friendly World Cup

Category: Energy, News

Iraqi female footballers challenge traditional attitudes

Category: News

In This Story: Ghana

Ghana, officially the Republic of Ghana, is a country along the Gulf of Guinea and the Atlantic Ocean, in the subregion of West Africa.

Ghana means “Warrior King” in the Soninke language.

2 Recent Items: Ghana

Doha’s Last Mile Marshals set tune for World Cup

Category: News

World Cup 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo makes history #shorts

Category: News

In This Story: Lionel Messi

Lionel Andrés Messi is an Argentine professional footballer who plays as a forward and captains both La Liga club Barcelona and the Argentina national team. With the exclusion of only, perhaps, Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi is regarded by many as the best football player on the planet.

5 Recent Items: Lionel Messi

Fifa World Cup: Results and reaction from day seven in Qatar

Category: News

Messi magic helps keep Argentina’s World Cup hopes alive | World Cup 2022

Category: Sport

Chinese man uses Rubik’s Cubes to form images of Messi, Ronaldo #shorts

Category: News

Saudi fans rejoice after historic World Cup win over Argentina

Category: News

Saudi Arabia celebrate their 2-1 win against Argentina in Qatar World Cup match

Category: Agriculture, News

In This Story: Mexico

Mexico is a country in the southern portion of North America. It is the most populous Spanish-speaking nation. Mexico City is its capital city and largest metropolis.

Mexico became an independent nation state after the successful Mexican War of Independence against Spain in 1821.

Mexico is a developing country, but has the world’s 15th-largest economy by nominal GDP and the 11th-largest by PPP, with the United States being its largest economic partner. Since 2006, a conflict between the government and drug trafficking syndicates has led to over 120,000 deaths.

Mexico receives a significant number of tourists every year; in 2018, it was the 6th most-visited country in the world, with 39 million international arrivals.

4 Recent Items: Mexico

Watch again: Fans react to Messi magic against Mexico from Buenos Aires fan-zone

Category: News

Fifa World Cup: Results and reaction from day seven in Qatar

Category: News

Messi magic helps keep Argentina’s World Cup hopes alive | World Cup 2022

Category: Sport

Watch again: Fans arrive for Argentina vs Mexico at Qatar World Cup

Category: News

In This Story: Poland

Poland, officially the Republic of Poland, is a country located in Central Europe. It is divided into 16 administrative provinces, covering an area of 312,696 square kilometres, and has a largely temperate seasonal climate.

Poland’s capital and largest metropolis is Warsaw.

2 Recent Items: Poland

Fifa World Cup: Results and reaction from day seven in Qatar

Category: News

Robert Lewandoski scores as Poland beat Saudi Arabai | World Cup 2022

Category: Sport

In This Story: Qatar

Qatar is a peninsular Arab country whose terrain comprises arid desert and a long Persian (Arab) Gulf shoreline of beaches and dunes. Also on the coast is the capital, Doha, known for its futuristic skyscrapers and other ultramodern architecture inspired by ancient Islamic design, such as the limestone Museum of Islamic Art. The museum sits on the city’s Corniche waterfront promenade.

2 Recent Items: Qatar

The grittiness behind the glamour of the World Cup

Category: News

Fifa World Cup: Results and reaction from day seven in Qatar

Category: News

In This Story: Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia, officially the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, is a country in Western Asia constituting the bulk of the Arabian Peninsula.

Saudi Arabia also has one of the world’s youngest populations, with approximately 50 percent of its population of 34.2 million being under 25 years old.

2 Recent Items: Saudi Arabia

Fifa World Cup: Results and reaction from day seven in Qatar

Category: News

Robert Lewandoski scores as Poland beat Saudi Arabai | World Cup 2022

Category: Sport

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.