Global News published this video item, entitled “”Where’s Messi?” Saudi Arabia fans euphoric after stunning World Cup win over Argentina” – below is their description.

Exuberant Saudi Arabia fans could not contain their excitement after their team’s shocking victory against Argentina on Tuesday in the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Saudi Arabia fans shouted, “where’s Messi?” as they made their way out of the stadium and into the streets of the city of Lusail, immediately north of the capital Doha.

Argentina fans, on the other hand, were in a state of disbelief as they turned their attention to the remaining matches in the group phase against Mexico and Poland.

The second-lowest ranked team in the tournament after Ghana, Saudi Arabia notched one of the biggest shocks in World Cup history with a 2-1 win over Lionel Messi and company thanks to a scintillating second-half comeback.

