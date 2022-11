In This Story: Dominic Raab

Dominic Rennie Raab is a British politician serving as First Secretary of State and Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs since July 2019.

This role is otherwise known as Foreign Secretary.

Raab served in the British Cabinet as Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union in 2018, until his resignation. That role was otherwise known as Brexit Secretary.

