NBC News published this video item, entitled “TikTok’s #Dementia Is Racking Up Billions Of Views, Highlighting Caring For Aging Loved Ones” – below is their description.

Searching #dementia on TikTok can provide advice for taking care of those who have dementia and has been viewed more than 3 billion times. NBC News’ Savannah Sellers explains how the platform has helped care partners, but how posting videos of those with dementia could be unethical. NBC News YouTube Channel

