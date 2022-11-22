NBC News published this video item, entitled “TikTok’s #Dementia Is Racking Up Billions Of Views, Highlighting Caring For Aging Loved Ones” – below is their description.
Searching #dementia on TikTok can provide advice for taking care of those who have dementia and has been viewed more than 3 billion times. NBC News’ Savannah Sellers explains how the platform has helped care partners, but how posting videos of those with dementia could be unethical.
NBC News YouTube Channel
