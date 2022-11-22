TikTok’s #Dementia Is Racking Up Billions Of Views, Highlighting Caring For Aging Loved Ones

by
Tiktok's #dementia is racking up billions of views, highlighting caring for aging loved ones

NBC News published this video item, entitled “TikTok’s #Dementia Is Racking Up Billions Of Views, Highlighting Caring For Aging Loved Ones” – below is their description.

Searching #dementia on TikTok can provide advice for taking care of those who have dementia and has been viewed more than 3 billion times. NBC News’ Savannah Sellers explains how the platform has helped care partners, but how posting videos of those with dementia could be unethical. 

NBC News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - NBC News

NBC News is the news division of the American broadcast television network NBC.

NBC News aired the first, regularly scheduled news program in American broadcast television history on February 21, 1940.

Recent from NBC News:

At Least A Dozen People Missing In Italian Landslide

Category: News

#Grandma And Stranger She Texted Will Spend Their 7th #Thanksgiving Together

Category: Media, News

Officials Obtain Arrest Warrant In Death Of 25-Year-Old Shanquella Robinson

Category: News

In This Story: NBC

The National Broadcasting Company is an American English-language commercial broadcast television and radio network which is the flagship property of and owned by Comcast. The network is headquartered at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City, with additional major offices near Los Angeles, and Chicago.

2 Recent Items: NBC

At Least A Dozen People Missing In Italian Landslide

Category: News

#Grandma And Stranger She Texted Will Spend Their 7th #Thanksgiving Together

Category: Media, News

In This Story: TikTok

TikTok, known in China as Douyin, is a Chinese video-sharing social networking service owned by ByteDance, a Beijing-based Internet technology company founded in 2012 by Zhang Yiming. It is used to create short music, lip-sync, dance, comedy and talent videos of 3 to 15 seconds, and short looping videos of 3 to 60 seconds.

ByteDance first launched Douyin for the Chinese market in September 2016. Later, TikTok was launched in 2017 for iOS and Android in most markets outside of mainland China; however, it only became available worldwide, including the United States, after merging with another Chinese social media service Musical.ly on 2 August 2018.

Download #Ad

3 Recent Items: TikTok

Sheffield Wednesday v Mansfield Town | Key Moments | Second Round | Emirates FA Cup 2022-23

Category: FA Cup

Walsall v Carlisle United | Key Moments | Second Round | Emirates FA Cup 2022-23

Category: FA Cup

‘I Thought That Man Loved Me’: Woman Bites Boyfriend During Dispute Over Unrelated Injuries (JAIL)

Category: Law, Media

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.