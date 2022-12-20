GBNews published this video item, entitled “‘The Rwanda plan was never going to work was it Nigel?’ Ben Habib on the Rwanda Policy” – below is their description.

‘The Rwanda plan was never going to work was it Nigel?’ Former Brexit Party MEP, Ben Habib, says the Rwanda plan ‘is typical of the Conservative Party coming up with a new policy and the the whole project getting stuck in the mood.’ Watch on TV: Virgin 604, Freesat 216, Sky 512, Freeview 236, YouView 236 Listen on DAB+ Radio GBNews YouTube Channel

