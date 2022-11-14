Suella Braverman signs an agreement with the French aimed at tackling the illegal Channel crossings

by
Suella Braverman signs an agreement with the French aimed at tackling the illegal Channel crossings

‘History has told us with this particular crisis. You can stop them one day, It doesn’t mean they’re not going to come back and try another day.

Mark White discusses Suella Braverman signing a new agreement with the French aimed at tackling the illegal Channel crossings.

