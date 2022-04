South China Morning Post published this video item, entitled “Stranded sperm whale released back into sea in China” – below is their description.

A 19-metre-long sperm whale came ashore in eastern China. The whale was finally returned to its home after more than 20 hours through the efforts of local firefighters and authorities.

