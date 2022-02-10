This item is about Russia or Ukraine, countries which are involved in an unfolding armed conflict. Be aware that propaganda may be involved in this video news item. Browse news from other sources about Russia (here) and Ukraine (here) to gain a wider perspective. The Global Herald is attempting to remove any advertisements from this content; this may take several hours to complete. Please accept our apologies if you are shown an ad next to conflict news in the mean time.
Daily Mail published this video item, entitled “Russia – Ukraine tensions: Liz Truss holds crisis talks in Moscow” – below is their description.
Boris Johnson will warn President Vladimir Putin on Thursday against invading Ukraine, using a visit to the headquarters of the NATO military alliance to underscore what he cast as European solidarity against Russian hostility.
