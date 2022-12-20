The Telegraph published this video item, entitled “Rishi Sunak to face Liaison Committee grilling over strikes, Russia-Ukraine war and cost-of-living” – below is their description.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak appears before the House of Commons Liaison Committee for regular session.

It is the last before Parliament enters recess and MPs return to their constituencies over Christmas, and will see Rishi Sunak face his first liaison committee session.

This is to involve him being grilled by the chairmen of a number of different select committees, and so we can expect defence spending, Russia’s ongoing war on Ukraine and the cost-of-living crisis to be raised.

Also likely to be on the agenda is strikes as nurses walk out for the second time in a week today, with ambulance drivers following suit tomorrow. I will be updating you on the latest developments.

