Relief for hundreds of thousands of Australians living with epilepsy | 7NEWS

by
Relief for hundreds of thousands of australians living with epilepsy | 7news

7NEWS Australia published this video item, entitled “Relief for hundreds of thousands of Australians living with epilepsy | 7NEWS” – below is their description.

Schools are joining the fight to help hundreds of thousands of Australians living with epilepsy. It’s part of a new program being rolled out to improve the lives of those battling the neurological condition.

7NEWS Australia YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.

About This Source - 7NEWS Australia

Seven News is the television news service of the Seven Network and, as of 2016, the highest-rating in Australia. The news service draws upon overseas channels for select international coverage. The network’s Director of News and Current Affairs is Craig McPherson.

Recent from 7NEWS Australia:

News Hit: 3 men found guilty over downing of MH17; manhunt following Brisbane hit and run | Sunrise

Category: News

Queensland Police hunting driver who mowed down 12-year-old boy at Macgregor | 7NEWS

Category: News

How to save on flights these summer holidays | 7NEWS

Category: Logistics, News

In This Story: Australia

Australia, officially known as the Commonwealth of Australia, is a sovereign country comprising the mainland of the Australian continent, the island of Tasmania, and numerous smaller islands. It is the largest country in Oceania and the world’s sixth-largest country by total area.

7 Recent Items: Australia

Huge swarm of mosquitoes swamps farmer’s house

Category: Agriculture, News

News Hit: 3 men found guilty over downing of MH17; manhunt following Brisbane hit and run | Sunrise

Category: News

Australia v England, 1st ODI | Dawid Malan’s Hundred Not Enough | Cricket Highlights

Category: Sport

COP27: ‘worthless words’ or cause for optimism? | ABC News Daily Podcast

Category: News

Press Conference: Andy Farrell On His Team Selection For Australia

Category: Media, Rugby Union

New opening pair set up win after Malan’s lone hand | Australia v England 2022-23

Category: Cricket

As Fiji’s election approaches, Frank Bainimarama sets sights on a third term as PM | The World

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.