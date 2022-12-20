Sky News published this video item, entitled “Queen’s final artist-in-residence says his ‘greatest sadness’ is she never saw his paintings” – below is their description.

The Queen’s last ever artist-in-residence has said his “greatest sadness” is the fact she never saw his paintings.

Freddy Paske was appointed by the Queen to paint her Platinum Jubilee.

She personally approved the honorary role after looking through samples of his artwork.

