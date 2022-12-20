Queen’s final artist-in-residence says his ‘greatest sadness’ is she never saw his paintings

The Queen’s last ever artist-in-residence has said his “greatest sadness” is the fact she never saw his paintings.

Freddy Paske was appointed by the Queen to paint her Platinum Jubilee.

She personally approved the honorary role after looking through samples of his artwork.

