BBC News published this video item, entitled “Plans to beam solar generated electricity wirelessly from space to homes – BBC News” – below is their description.

Space bosses are to investigate whether electricity could be beamed wirelessly from space into millions of homes.

The European Space Agency will this week likely approve a three-year study to see if having huge solar farms in space could work and be cost effective.

The eventual aim is to have giant satellites in orbit, each able to generate the same amount of electricity as a power station.

ESA’s governing council is to consider the idea at its Paris HQ on Tuesday.

BBC News YouTube Channel