Jake Berry: The North is the land of opportunity

by

'It's completely outdated thinking, the North is the land of opportunity'

Conservative MP Jake Berry reacts to Tim Leunig saying workers in northern towns should 'accept lower wages.'

‘It’s completely outdated thinking, the North is the land of opportunity’

Conservative MP Jake Berry reacts to Tim Leunig saying workers in northern towns should ‘accept lower wages.’

