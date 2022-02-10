GBNews published this video item, entitled “Jake Berry: The North is the land of opportunity” – below is their description.

‘It’s completely outdated thinking, the North is the land of opportunity’ Conservative MP Jake Berry reacts to Tim Leunig saying workers in northern towns should ‘accept lower wages.’ Watch on TV: Freeview 236, Sky 515, Virgin 626 Listen on DAB+ Radio GBNews YouTube Channel

