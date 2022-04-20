Is the UK’s plan to ship asylum seekers to Rwanda ethical? | The Stream

by

Al Jazeera English published this video item, entitled “Is the UK’s plan to ship asylum seekers to Rwanda ethical? | The Stream” – below is their description.

The United Kingdom and Rwanda have inked a deal to send people seeking asylum in the UK to the East African nation. There they will be given the option to stay in Rwanda, be sent home, or to try to seek asylum in any country other than the UK.

The announcement, which drew swift criticism from refugee groups and UK opposition politicians, is raising moral and legal questions about a country’s obligation to asylum seekers.

In exchange for offshoring migrants, the British government will pay Rwanda 120m pounds plus the cost of flights and lodging. The government says flights could begin with weeks and would first focus on single men who’ve arrived on the country’s doorsteps by small boats or lorries.

A similar policy has been used in Australia since 2001 as a way to deter migrants from seeking refuge there. Gillian Triggs, an assistant secretary-general with UNHCR, the United Nations refugee agency, says like Australia’s policy the UK’s decision is also ‘an egregious breach of international law, and refugee law, and human rights law’. Triggs made the admonishment last week during an appearance on BBC Radio 4’s World At One programme.

On this episode of The Stream we take an in-depth look at the UK’s plan as we discuss the ethics of remote processing.

Join the conversation:

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below.


About This Source - Al Jazeera English

The video item below is a piece of English language content from Al Jazeera. Al Jazeera is a Qatari state-funded broadcaster based in Doha, Qatar, owned by the Al Jazeera Media Network.

In This Story: Australia

Australia, officially known as the Commonwealth of Australia, is a sovereign country comprising the mainland of the Australian continent, the island of Tasmania, and numerous smaller islands. It is the largest country in Oceania and the world’s sixth-largest country by total area.

In This Story: Rwanda

Rwanda, officially the Republic of Rwanda, is a landlocked country in the Great Rift Valley where the African Great Lakes region and East Africa converge. One of the smallest countries on the African mainland, its capital city is Kigali.

In This Story: United Kingdom

The United Kingdom, made up of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, is an island nation in northwestern Europe.

The capital is London. The present monarch is Queen Elizabeth II.

The United Kingdom is the seat of the formerly extensive British Empire.

In This Story: United Nations

The United Nations (UN) is an intergovernmental organization that aims to maintain international peace and security.

At its founding, the UN had 51 member states; with the addition of South Sudan in 2011, membership is now 193, representing almost all of the world’s sovereign states.

